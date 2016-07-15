Follow Screenshots News Blog Author on Twitter for the Fastest Breaking News Updates

Since I am a full time online jewelry merchant [ and thus ], now a part-time news blogger, the very fastest way to catch what I’m focused on reporting about is to follow my Twitter Feed. Truthfully, terror attacks are now coming so frequently that I don’t make an effort to report on those in great explicit detail anymore. Part of that is due to the fact that I refuse to become part of the ongoing “terror dissemination network” for ISIL’s burgeoning worldwide death cult. We draw an excruciating fine line between reporting on events and accidentally advertising their pre-planned gore-fests. It’s agonizing to have to make such choices. It’s also hard to focus on creating goodness and beauty in a world where sudden savage death is now becoming a part of daily life everywhere.

We are told this is the “new normal.” It may be considered “normal” by the utterly Satanic depraved souls who now flock to ISIL, who sink into utter depravity, who reject God’s light, who lust for death, gore and bloodshed, but it is by no means spiritually “normal” and it never will be.

One day soon my King will return, whereupon He will obliterate his empty counterfeit, and take up His rightful post. Then the real healing of the world can begin. Until then, what I choose to report on is given to me by Him. And that may infer NOT focusing on the Satanic killings which are now haunting the soul of the world every 2 or 3 days. Strong Christians of stalwart faith well know we were taught what to watch for in the end. This is all part of it. Hold fast to the spiritual truth which has been given you in prayer and study, hold fast to the teachings of Jesus, your true King of Kings, and endure until His return. That’s what we have been taught. That is the definition of the “patience of the Saints.”

Hold fast to God and never let Him go in your heart and your soul will prevail through this final ultimate spiritual testing time. Submit to Satan’s pathetic orgy of fear and death and your soul will not prevail. Choose this day whom you will serve. God and God alone can give you the strength to carry on in the midst of all of this.

I must choose how I live the life God gave me, and whether I choose to involve my life’s energy in reporting on the human wickedness of other lost souls who will soon cease to exist just as soon as their upcoming trials in Heaven are concluded. As far as I am concerned, these souls are already spiritual “dead men walking” so why focus on the carnage they create? Every innocent soul who dies or is maimed in a terror attack becomes part of the Eternal prevailing Body of Christ who will live on forever with Him in glory, according to their souls’ ultimate choices. Ignore any teaching which disputes this cosmic fact.

I’m still here, and I am watching all of these events. I don’t always blog anymore about what I am shown. We are getting closer and closer to the days of the final apostasy. Pray for God’s heavenly helpers to show you how to live and what choices you should make. And for God’s sake, please heed my urgent warnings, which I began to make in 2009, to GET OUT of big cities and relocate into safer places, into small rural populations which will offer more self-sufficiency should civilization and law enforcement begin to break-down.

Blog author – 7.15.2016