Bilderberg Controlled American Media Makes A Last Ditch Effort to Destroy Trump on The Day He’s Set to Give His GOP Acceptance Speech

In twenty or thirty years, for those of us who are still alive, reflecting on our past, recalling the year 2016, we’ll be saying: “You had to be there.”

Because no one from any time period in American history would ever believe what present day eye-witnesses have to say about the print & internet media gorefest of slander, libel, hearsay, lies, and sheer nonsense which is being published right now – on this day – to attempt to tarnish, discredit and derail the presidential candidacy of Mr. Donald J. Trump.

Had anyone from the future of the year 2016, who might have traveled back to the very recent past of even 2011, or 2012, ventured to try to explain to me a few years ago, what was just around the corner, which I would confront in this year, I would have sworn that it just could not be true. How can that many prestigious media outlets orchestrate that many libelous, false articles on one candidate, to appear in America’s media – on one day!?

Only those who are in the know about who runs the American media empire can comprehend what’s taking place today. It is as if the #Bilderberg cabal sent out a personal letter of mandate to every author, TV anchor, left wing journalist, and liberal reporter working in the business, promising to put a million dollars in their bank account if they would please write something really trashy and patently not true about Donald Trump today.

I would begin citing these dozens and dozens of sleazy “National Enquirer” style fake news reports but it would take me hours and dinner is in the oven, and needs to be checked. After this year I will never, EVER, trust the American news media again. Further, I am fully and completely vindicated that it was the right thing for me to do to begin news blogging after I retired as a graphic designer and web developer. I’m needed and I know it.

The TRUTH matters. When it finally ceases to matter, and American society begins subsisting completely on #Bilderberg generated lies, half-truths, #CFR psychological operations and #CIA social engineering OPs run by Facebook, we not only won’t have a country worth living in, but the uber-rich and ultra-wicked #Bilderberg people will be lording it over a drooling steaming heap of half-animal [formerly human] creatures who behead each other over the tiniest social or civil infraction. The stench will literally be unbearable. Satan will perch atop his pile of black charred rubble, which was formally planet earth, howling like a rabid jackal. I’ll be gone and so very very glad about it.