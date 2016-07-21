Donald Trump Through the Years: Photo Gallery 1970s – 2000s

I’ve been having fun recently, time-traveling. I’ve been on a little ‘baby-boomer’ journey back in time through the early 2000s, back to the 1990s, the 1980s and on into the 1970s to the late 1960s, right before I started high school. I took this journey by collecting old archive photos from the long and dizzying career of Donald Trump, who was just beginning his public life in the early 1970s, right around the time I graduated high school and entered art college. During that period in my own life I was gawking at the spectacle of the grisly end of the 1960s, wondering if the Vietnam War would ever end, grooving to Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Woodstock, marveling at 2001 Space Odyssey, blinking in fear at Clockwork Orange – all taking place right around the same time that  a young Donald J. Trump was staring at a map of New York City out in Brooklyn with his father Fred, pondering what direction he would take in his own real estate career.

Mr. Trump is arguably one of the most photographed people on the planet, and for good reason. He was VERY easy on the eyes back then, clearly a ladies’ man, and he was all over every prominent public event in New York City, no matter where it took place, but definitely in the center of it, if it happened in Manhattan. My collection is far from complete, but I thought readers would enjoy what I have compiled thus far. You’ll find Mr. Trump has been photographed with humble quiet working people of little fame, to those of great fame and public notoriety, from the humblest working class, to the most glamorous and world famous. I have especially enjoyed finding very early photos of Mr. Trump with his own family.

1 Michael Jackson and Donald Trump, Indianapolis 1990
Donald Trump, owner of the New Jersey Generals, sits in a meeting room in New York, Feb. 19, 1986. The owners of the eight teams of the United States Football League met to discuss the future plans of the USFL. (AP Photo/Joel Landau)
Donald Trump, owner of the New Jersey Generals, sits in a meeting room in New York, Feb. 19, 1986. The owners of the eight teams of the United States Football League met to discuss the future plans of the USFL. (AP Photo/Joel Landau)
UNITED STATES - JULY 22: Donald Trump and his father, Fred, at a championship dinner on the evening of the Mike Tyson-Williams championship fight in Atlantic City, N.J. (Photo by Dan Farrell/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – JULY 22: Donald Trump and his father, Fred, at a championship dinner on the evening of the Mike Tyson-Williams championship fight in Atlantic City, N.J. (Photo by Dan Farrell/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidate, businessman Donald Trump, greets supporters after speaking at an event sponsored by the Greater Charleston Business Alliance and the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Republican presidential candidate, businessman Donald Trump, greets supporters after speaking at an event sponsored by the Greater Charleston Business Alliance and the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 31: Former U.S. Vice presidential candidate and Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R), shakes hands with a supporter while Donald Trump (L), waits after leaving Trump Tower, at 56th Street and 5th Avenue, on May 31, 2011 in New York City. Palin and Trump met for a dinner meeting in the city. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 31: Former U.S. Vice presidential candidate and Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R), shakes hands with a supporter while Donald Trump (L), waits after leaving Trump Tower, at 56th Street and 5th Avenue, on May 31, 2011 in New York City. Palin and Trump met for a dinner meeting in the city. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
Donald Trump, the billionaire developer, and producer of NBC's "The Apprentice," with his wife, Melania Knauss, and their son, Barron, pose for a photo after he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Donald Trump, the billionaire developer, and producer of NBC’s “The Apprentice,” with his wife, Melania Knauss, and their son, Barron, pose for a photo after he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump returns a an autographed pamphlet to a supporter during a campaign stop, Friday, Oct. 23, 2015 in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump returns a an autographed pamphlet to a supporter during a campaign stop, Friday, Oct. 23, 2015 in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reaches out to hug a supporter after he spoke at the National Federation of Republican Assemblies on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reaches out to hug a supporter after he spoke at the National Federation of Republican Assemblies on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump strive to get an autograph during a rally at Radford University in Radford, Va., Monday, Feb. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ORG XMIT: VASH123
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump strive to get an autograph during a rally at Radford University in Radford, Va., Monday, Feb. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ORG XMIT: VASH123
Local Input~ Donald Trump, in 1980, stood next to a model of the Trump Tower in New York. "When I was in trouble in the early 90s, I went around and -- you know, a lot of people couldn't believe I did this because they think I have an ego -- I went around and openly told people I was worth minus $900 million," Trump recalled. "And then I was able to make a deal with the banks." To survive a process as tortuous and unpredictable as a debt workout, however, requires a large dose of gumption. Trump had gumption in spades. (Don Hogan Charles/The New York Times ORG XMIT: NYTM / 0721 feat trump-mccain
Local Input~ Donald Trump, in 1980, stood next to a model of the Trump Tower in New York. “When I was in trouble in the early 90s, I went around and — you know, a lot of people couldn’t believe I did this because they think I have an ego — I went around and openly told people I was worth minus $900 million,” Trump recalled. “And then I was able to make a deal with the banks.” To survive a process as tortuous and unpredictable as a debt workout, however, requires a large dose of gumption. Trump had gumption in spades. (Don Hogan Charles/The New York Times ORG XMIT: NYTM / 0721 feat trump-mccain
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signs autographs at a campaign rally in Concord, N.C., Monday, March 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) ORG XMIT: NCGB111
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signs autographs at a campaign rally in Concord, N.C., Monday, March 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) ORG XMIT: NCGB111
2/11/1985 President Reagan shaking hands with Donald Trump and Ivana trump during the State Visit of King Fahd of Saudi Arabia at the state dinner in the Blue Room
2/11/1985 President Reagan shaking hands with Donald Trump and Ivana trump during the State Visit of King Fahd of Saudi Arabia at the state dinner in the Blue Room
Donald Trump, Don King and Barbara Walters (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)
Donald Trump, Don King and Barbara Walters (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)
Review of the year 2010.File photo dated 27/05/10 of Donald Trump swinging a golf club on the Menie Estate, where his controversial luxury golf resort will be built. The coastal resort in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, will have two golf courses, a 450-bedroom hotel, 950 holiday apartments and 500 residential homes. Issue date: Sunday December 19, 2010. This image is transmitted as part of a set forming the Press Association's review of the year 2010. See PA story REVIEW 2010. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire URN:9942605 (Press Association via AP Images)
Review of the year 2010.File photo dated 27/05/10 of Donald Trump swinging a golf club on the Menie Estate, where his controversial luxury golf resort will be built. The coastal resort in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, will have two golf courses, a 450-bedroom hotel, 950 holiday apartments and 500 residential homes. Issue date: Sunday December 19, 2010. This image is transmitted as part of a set forming the Press Association’s review of the year 2010. See PA story REVIEW 2010. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire URN:9942605 (Press Association via AP Images)
Donald Trump attends the opening of his new casino, the Taj Mahal, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. 1989. | Location: Taj Mahal Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA. (Photo by ������ Leif Skoogfors/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Donald Trump attends the opening of his new casino, the Taj Mahal, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. 1989. | Location: Taj Mahal Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA. (Photo by ������ Leif Skoogfors/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
U.S. property mogul Donald Trump (C) poses next to bagpipers during a media event on the sand dunes of the Menie estate, the site for Trump's proposed golf resort, near Aberdeen, north east Scotland May 27, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN POLITICS - Tags: SPORT GOLF BUSINESS) - RTR2EF9L
U.S. property mogul Donald Trump (C) poses next to bagpipers during a media event on the sand dunes of the Menie estate, the site for Trump’s proposed golf resort, near Aberdeen, north east Scotland May 27, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN POLITICS – Tags: SPORT GOLF BUSINESS) – RTR2EF9L
Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump, Fred Trump (Ivana Trump's father) and Herschel Walker (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump, Fred Trump (Ivana Trump’s father) and Herschel Walker (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
ST. ANDREWS, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 28: Donald Trump arrives at the Old Course in St Andrews where he was meeting with the media to answer questions regarding Trump International Golf Links April 28, 2006 in St Andrews, Scotland. The US billionaire is in Scotland to spend the weekend at the Menie Estate north of Aberdeen where he has plans to build a new golf course. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
ST. ANDREWS, UNITED KINGDOM – APRIL 28: Donald Trump arrives at the Old Course in St Andrews where he was meeting with the media to answer questions regarding Trump International Golf Links April 28, 2006 in St Andrews, Scotland. The US billionaire is in Scotland to spend the weekend at the Menie Estate north of Aberdeen where he has plans to build a new golf course. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 08: US businessman Donald Trump, is photographed after recieving his honourary award of Doctor of Business Administration from Robert Gordon University on October 8, 2010 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Mr Trump is currently building a golf development at the Menie Eastate outside Aberdeen. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND – OCTOBER 08: US businessman Donald Trump, is photographed after recieving his honourary award of Doctor of Business Administration from Robert Gordon University on October 8, 2010 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Mr Trump is currently building a golf development at the Menie Eastate outside Aberdeen. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
TURNBURRY, SCOTLAND - JUNE 08: Donald Trump visits Turnberry Golf Club, after its $10 Million refurbishment on June 8, 2015 in Turnberry, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
TURNBURRY, SCOTLAND – JUNE 08: Donald Trump visits Turnberry Golf Club, after its $10 Million refurbishment on June 8, 2015 in Turnberry, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
(Original Caption) 8/1/1980-New York, NY- Donald Trump, 33-year-old golden boy of New York real estate, holds a model of the Fifth Avenue tower that will have shops, offices and co-ops. One of the apartments will sell for $11 million and he claims four bidders -- none of them Americans -- are bidding for it.
(Original Caption) 8/1/1980-New York, NY- Donald Trump, 33-year-old golden boy of New York real estate, holds a model of the Fifth Avenue tower that will have shops, offices and co-ops. One of the apartments will sell for $11 million and he claims four bidders — none of them Americans — are bidding for it.
Donald Trump calls for the demolition of the Chicago Sun-Times building to begin in Chicago, October 28, 2004. Trump has secured $160 million from investors to build a 90 story condominium and hotel tower on the site in downtown Chicago. REUTERS/John Gress JG - RTREFQ7
Donald Trump calls for the demolition of the Chicago Sun-Times building to begin in Chicago, October 28, 2004. Trump has secured $160 million from investors to build a 90 story condominium and hotel tower on the site in downtown Chicago. REUTERS/John Gress JG – RTREFQ7
Donald Trump and Marla Maples during Donald Trump and Marla Maples Sighting - December 10, 1991 at Planet Hollywood in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
Donald Trump and Marla Maples during Donald Trump and Marla Maples Sighting – December 10, 1991 at Planet Hollywood in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
070912 04: Entertainer Michael Jackson and real estate mogul Donald Trump attend the opening of the Taj Mahal hotel and casino April 5, 1990 in Atlantic City, NJ. This fifty-one story, tower hotel and resort complex overlooking the beach and boardwalk has more than 1200 rooms. (Photo by Steve Allen/Liaison)
070912 04: Entertainer Michael Jackson and real estate mogul Donald Trump attend the opening of the Taj Mahal hotel and casino April 5, 1990 in Atlantic City, NJ. This fifty-one story, tower hotel and resort complex overlooking the beach and boardwalk has more than 1200 rooms. (Photo by Steve Allen/Liaison)
070912 07: Entertainer Michael Jackson and real estate mogul Donald Trump attend the opening of the Taj Mahal hotel and casino April 5, 1990 in Atlantic City, NJ. This fifty-one story, tower hotel and resort complex overlooking the beach and boardwalk has more than 1200 rooms. (Photo by Steve Allen/Liaison)
070912 07: Entertainer Michael Jackson and real estate mogul Donald Trump attend the opening of the Taj Mahal hotel and casino April 5, 1990 in Atlantic City, NJ. This fifty-one story, tower hotel and resort complex overlooking the beach and boardwalk has more than 1200 rooms. (Photo by Steve Allen/Liaison)
070912 05: Entertainer Michael Jackson and real estate mogul Donald Trump attend the opening of the Taj Mahal hotel and casino April 5, 1990 in Atlantic City, NJ. This fifty-one story, tower hotel and resort complex overlooking the beach and boardwalk has more than 1200 rooms. (Photo by Steve Allen/Liaison)
070912 05: Entertainer Michael Jackson and real estate mogul Donald Trump attend the opening of the Taj Mahal hotel and casino April 5, 1990 in Atlantic City, NJ. This fifty-one story, tower hotel and resort complex overlooking the beach and boardwalk has more than 1200 rooms. (Photo by Steve Allen/Liaison)
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 15: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and his wife Melania Trump talk to reporters in the spin room following the CNN presidential debate at The Venetian Las Vegas on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thirteen Republican presidential candidates are participating in the fifth set of Republican presidential debates. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 15: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and his wife Melania Trump talk to reporters in the spin room following the CNN presidential debate at The Venetian Las Vegas on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thirteen Republican presidential candidates are participating in the fifth set of Republican presidential debates. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 02: Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (L) and Donald Trump shake hands during a news conference held by Trump to endorse Romney for president at the Trump International Hotel & Tower Las Vegas February 2, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Romney came in first in the Florida primary on January 31 and is looking ahead to Nevada's caucus on February 4. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 02: Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (L) and Donald Trump shake hands during a news conference held by Trump to endorse Romney for president at the Trump International Hotel & Tower Las Vegas February 2, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Romney came in first in the Florida primary on January 31 and is looking ahead to Nevada’s caucus on February 4. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - 1983: Donald Trump, Mayor Ed Koch, and Roy Cohn attend the Trump Tower opening in October 1983 at The Trump Tower in New York City. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – 1983: Donald Trump, Mayor Ed Koch, and Roy Cohn attend the Trump Tower opening in October 1983 at The Trump Tower in New York City. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shakes hands with supporters following a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane - RTS8NF4
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shakes hands with supporters following a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane – RTS8NF4
