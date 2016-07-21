Faces In the Crowd: What the American News Media Won’t Show You About The Trump Effect

By now I’m sure new readers of this blog well know how I feel about the liberal news media and publishing establishment in America. Increasingly I’m of the opinion that much of what they write I wouldn’t even use as toilet paper if I was lost, stranded in the woods. I’ve yet to see a single documentary covering the incredible national phenomenon that has been created by the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump. The truth, along with much of America’s future – is found in those telling photographs from his campaign trail: the faces in the crowd, full of hope again for the first time in at least eight years, possibly much longer.

No presidential candidate in American history has garnered the kind of crowds this man has. There is actually no other candidate with which to compare him to, save possibly Bobby Kennedy, right after the death of his brother Jack. But even that does not really compare to what is happening out there. But you will not hear a single word about it in the mainstream Bilderberg controlled press. Their conspicuous silence on the Trump Phenomenon is not just telling. Their silence wreaks of their own deep professional dishonesty, of fear, insecurity, and true dread that an independent man might just be coming who will hold these liars to account for what they have done to our country and their utter corrupting of it’s national governance from Washington D.C. – a place that Americans used to cherish, a place that was once a vacation travel destination which we were all proud of, a place which in the early decades of the US experiment remained more or less untainted by decades of greedy lobbyists crawling all over our representatives like cockroaches just as soon as they arrived, sleeves rolled up, ready to go to work for the American people.

When Franz Kafka penned his satirical novella “The Metamorphosis” back in 1915, little did he dream it would so aptly describe what the Bilderberg cabal has done to the men and women who used to represent the interests of the American people who elected them.

If there is hope for the salvaging of what is left of the once great nation where my own immediate ancestors, and their ancestors, and their ancestors before them, walked the forests of Appalachia in quiet wisdom, if there’s any hope of salvaging a future worth living in for the fresh young faces so full of hope at the sight of their candidate as he appears to greet them in 2016 on the campaign trail – it might just be in the future presidency of the first elected populist in the United States in more than 40 years, possibly the election of the first REAL populist in several generations. Only time will tell.

I enjoy curating and looking at the photos of that genuine ‘moment of wonder’ on the campaign trail when the American people get to meet their candidate, the first man not owned by the #Bilderberg men to run for president in possibly 50 years or more. He’s running for all the RIGHT reasons. And I think their souls know that, in spite of what the media outlets of the world keep broadcasting.

If truth really does resonate with the soul itself, above and beyond the senseless blather of inane punditry, jaded NYC elites and jealous has-beens, then the American people will vote their hearts and souls this November and elect the first man to actually DESERVE the American presidency since at least John Kennedy, maybe even earlier.

Donald Trump’s heart is in the right place during all of this. I know this from looking at his energy field, and from watching his grown children speak on his behalf. Their souls do not lie to the American people. They are solid and upright. I believe them, and I believe in him. That’s something I haven’t said about an American public figure in decades.