Faces In the Crowd: What the American News Media Won’t Show You About The Trump Effect

By now I’m sure new readers of this blog well know how I feel about the liberal news media and publishing establishment in America. Increasingly I’m of the opinion that much of what they write I wouldn’t even use as toilet paper if I was lost, stranded in the woods. I’ve yet to see a single documentary covering the incredible national phenomenon that has been created by the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump. The truth, along with much of America’s future – is found in those telling photographs from his campaign trail: the faces in the crowd, full of hope again for the first time in at least eight years, possibly much longer.
No presidential candidate in American history has garnered the kind of crowds this man has. There is actually no other candidate with which to compare him to, save possibly Bobby Kennedy, right after the death of his brother Jack. But even that does not really compare to what is happening out there. But you will not hear a single word about it in the mainstream Bilderberg controlled press. Their conspicuous silence on the Trump Phenomenon is not just telling. Their silence wreaks of their own deep professional dishonesty, of fear, insecurity, and true dread that an independent man might just be coming who will hold these liars to account for what they have done to our country and their utter corrupting of it’s national governance from Washington D.C. – a place that Americans used to cherish, a place that was once a vacation travel destination which we were all proud of, a place which in the early decades of the US experiment remained more or less untainted by decades of greedy lobbyists crawling all over our representatives like cockroaches just as soon as they arrived, sleeves rolled up, ready to go to work for the American people.
When Franz Kafka penned his satirical novella “The Metamorphosis” back in 1915, little did he dream it would so aptly describe what the Bilderberg cabal has done to the men and women who used to represent the interests of the American people who elected them.
If there is hope for the salvaging of what is left of the once great nation where my own immediate ancestors, and their ancestors, and their ancestors before them, walked the forests of Appalachia in quiet wisdom, if there’s any hope of salvaging a future worth living in for the fresh young faces so full of hope at the sight of their candidate as he appears to greet them in 2016 on the campaign trail – it might just be in the future presidency of the first elected populist in the United States in more than 40 years, possibly the election of the first REAL populist in several generations. Only time will tell.
I enjoy curating and looking at the photos of that genuine ‘moment of wonder’ on the campaign trail when the American people get to meet their candidate, the first man not owned by the #Bilderberg men to run for president in possibly 50 years or more. He’s running for all the RIGHT reasons. And I think their souls know that, in spite of what the media outlets of the world keep broadcasting.
If truth really does resonate with the soul itself, above and beyond the senseless blather of inane punditry, jaded NYC elites and jealous has-beens, then the American people will vote their hearts and souls this November and elect the first man to actually DESERVE the American presidency since at least John Kennedy, maybe even earlier.
Donald Trump’s heart is in the right place during all of this. I know this from looking at his energy field, and from watching his grown children speak on his behalf. Their souls do not lie to the American people. They are solid and upright. I believe them, and I believe in him. That’s something I haven’t said about an American public figure in decades.
SARASOTA – NOV 28: United States presidential candidate Donald Trump campaigns at the Robarts Arena on Saturday, November 28, 2015, in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Landon Nordeman)
SARASOTA – NOV 28: United States presidential candidate Donald Trump campaigns at the Robarts Arena on Saturday, November 28, 2015, in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Landon Nordeman)
US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after a campaign rally at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on September 14, 2015. AFP PHOTO/LAURA BUCKMAN (Photo credit should read LAURA BUCKMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to supporters during a campaign rally in Mobile, Ala., on Friday, Aug. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on September 14, 2015. AFP PHOTO/LAURA BUCKMAN (Photo credit should read LAURA BUCKMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
PORTLAND, ME – MARCH 3: Protestors put up a sign that read “No Place for Hate in Maine” as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took the stage at the Westin Portland Harborview Hotel in Portland Thursday, March 3, 2016. The sign was ripped down by Trump supporters in a matter of seconds. (Photo by Gabe Souza/Staff Photographer)
MOBILE, AL- AUGUST 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on August 21, 2015 in Mobile, Alabama. The Trump campaign moved tonight’s rally to a larger stadium to accommodate demand. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – DECEMBER 21: Guests wait to greet Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally on December 21, 2015 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The full-house event was repeatedly interrupted by protestors. Trump continues to lead the most polls in the race for the Republican nomination for president. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the crowd during a campaign pep rally, Friday, Aug. 21, 2015, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 5: Protestors shout at republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he speaks during a campaign event at the CFE Federal Credit Union Arena in Orlando, FL on Saturday March 05, 2016. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
VALDOSTA, GA – FEBRUARY 29: People cheer as republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Valdosta State University in Valdosta, GA on Monday Feb. 29, 2016. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to supporters during a campaign rally in Mobile, Ala., on Friday, Aug. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Members of the audience listen as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sumter Country Civic Center in Sumter, S.C., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
SIOUX CENTER, IA – JANUARY 31: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on January 31, 2016 in Sioux City, Iowa. Trump and other presidential hopefuls are in Iowa trying to gain support and crucial votes for tomorrow’s caucuses. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
BETHPAGE, NY – APRIL 6: Supporters hold a Trump sign as republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets the crowd after speaking during a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, NY on Wednesday April 06, 2016. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
FILE – In this March 5, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the crowd asking them to take a pledge to promise to vote for him during a campaign rally, in Orlando, Fla. Trump on Tuesday, March 8, 2016, defended a gesture he made at a recent rally at the request of supporters in which he raised his right hand in a way that some compared to the Nazi salute. Trump called the accusations ridiculous and said his supporters wanted him to pretend that he was taking the oath of office. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Supporters turn to show their support as a protestor interrupts an address by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign stop at the Flynn Center of the Performing Arts in Burlington, Vt., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
A Trump supporter shows her colors before a Donald Trump rally at the Pacific Amphitheater on Thursday.
at a Donald Trump rally at the Pacific Amphitheater on Thursday.
Attendees listen to U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, United States, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young – RTS68I3
