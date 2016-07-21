Senator Ted Cruz Cannot Stop Being a Horse’s Ass – No Matter What.

Politics is not only a blood sport in America, it’s a mobster’s game of nerves, cunning and complex psychological calculations. Those who can out-calculate their peers, will win most often. Those who fail to make the right move at the perfect moment, often lose and lose badly. The accumulated detritus of those career losses often do not show up for many years. Just like the beloved elephant icon of the GOP, who never forgets, I doubt many will forget what took place last night on the 2016 GOP convention floor.

All evening last night I sat in amazement in front of my Twitter feed, watching the steady stream of conservative American outrage pour onto the site, after Senator Ted Cruz refused to endorse front runner and GOP nominee Donald Trump at the end of his speech on the 2016 #GOPConvention floor.

Forget all circumspect thought as to paving a smoother road into one’s own political future. Forget patriotism and altruistic love of country, the Republican party, the state of Texas and a Texan’s personal state pride. Forget all hope of obtaining a coveted cabinet post in the new Trump administration as it congeals right after his election [ which WILL take place.] Mr. Cruz is so hopelessly, helplessly narcissistic that he could not bring himself to save his own political and professional future by just DOING THE RIGHT THING for once, and endorsing the man who beat him so soundly in the 2016 primaries that it made American history.

Cruz’s very lame explanation for his refusal to endorse is that Trump had attacked his family during the primaries. He seems to have conveniently forgotten [ or just omitted ] the fact that it was he, Mr. Ted Cruz, who began that spat by attacking Trump’s wife, Melania, first. And so it goes in American politics.

Donald Trump received more votes during the 2016 presidential primary season than any candidate in American history, including Ronald Reagan and Mitt Romney. This is not a disputable or arguable fact. Go look it up if you must. He has re-invigorated an aging, ailing, stale GOP which hasn’t put forth an exciting candidate relevant since the sassy Alaskan Sarah Palin strutted her stuff across the stage in 2008 as John McCain’s running mate. [ Mrs. Palin had the stage presence and pizazz, but she lacked the experience and political street smarts needed to maneuver her career into her own political candidacy for president after 2008.]

Would it have just KILLED YOU, Ted, to go ahead and endorse the man, so we could all get on with the business of getting him to the White House in time to avert World War Three and/or a global economic collapse? For God’s sake. Narcissism REALLY IS a professionally fatal, personally terminal disease.

Even this morning, after having been quickly escorted off the GOP convention grounds last night by security, as furious crowds turned on him, drawing close enough to land a few blows, Mr. Cruz remained defiant at a breakfast forum press conference, arguing with the furious crowd as they shouted him down, demanding that he shut up and “Sit down!”

Mr. Trump has apparently taken all of this in stride, although the look on his face and his family’s faces last night gave away their sheer disgust and disappointment. The Donald tweeted:

When it became apparent Cruz was once again using a big stage to whine and serve his own purposes rather than unite the party, he got booed right off the stage. And then Donald Trump sent out a tweet telling his supporters it was “No big deal!”

“Wow, Ted Cruz got booed off the stage, didn’t honor the pledge! I saw his speech two hours early but let him speak anyway. No big deal!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2016

At the tender age of 60, I’ve been around long enough to see some conventions come and go, along with many many political candidates. I’ve observed with keen interest as their fortunes rose and fell, or sometimes, just quietly evaporated like a puddle in the sun. But until last night I’ve never seen a man so publicly politically ignite, then combust with such suddenness, as Mr. Cruz did. To hell with his family, his state, his position in Washington. To hell with his own career, his personal and political future. He was going down in flames in front of every conservative American who cares and watches politics. He would steadfastly REFUSE to endorse the man most likely to become the next president, no matter what it was going to cost him.

Almost immediately the cost of making that decision began to boil up on social media. Today it boiled over. I don’t believe a career counselor, wise spouse, or psychiatrist can do anything to save Ted Cruz from being who he really is. He’s a bonafide horse’s ass, and now we all see that quite clearly.

I believe Mr. Cruz’s days are now numbered as a relevant force in the conservative circles of American politics. Who knows how he’ll spend his future? I really don’t see him being re-elected to the Senate. Not after last night. He can always spend his days tapping golf balls around the putting green with Mitt Romney and John McCain. But he’s always going to famously MISS that easy 2 foot putt.

Related:

Citations from the press:

“In a dramatic development, as Cruz wrapped up his speech, Trump suddenly appeared in the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. He walked to join his family in a VIP area and flashed a thumbs-up — a gesture that transmitted clear anger at the Texas senator’s behavior.”

http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/20/politics/ted-cruz-republican-convention-moment/

“Everyone tuning in to Senator Ted Cruz‘s speech at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night ended up watching more than they bargained for. They didn’t just witness a speech, they witnessed a stunningly clear case of political suicide.”

http://www.cnbc.com/2016/07/21/ted-cruz-just-crushed-his-political-career-with-that-gop-convention-speech-commentary.html

Earlier articles on Screenshotsnews.net about Ted Cruz:

https://screenshotsnews.net/?s=Ted+Cruz&submit=Search