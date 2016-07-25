Democratic National Convention Rocked By DNC Chair Wasserman’s Resignation on Day One: What A Way to Start the Show

Well, God bless Wikileaks. Once again Julian Assange’s renown hacker-sleuth team has outed some serious rottenness in our government, this time by way of showing the world what DNC staffers were emailing each other about candidate Bernie Sanders all this past year, while the still vigorous 70-something was working his ass off all over the country, building a movement, with every intention of becoming the presumptive democratic nominee. If Bernie Sanders is not at this moment one of the most bitter men in modern politics [ rivaling even the bitterness of Ted Cruz ] then he should be. Because he got CHEATED on a scale that’s pretty breathtaking. I would compare what the DNC did to Bernie as like unto a prominent national bank stealing from it’s own top depositors, while assuring them that their funds are indeed FDIC insured. It’s JUST NOT SUPPOSED to HAPPEN.

Cited: “Lingering bitterness from the heated primary campaign between Clinton and Sanders erupted after more than 19,000 Democratic National Committee emails, leaked on Friday, confirmed Sanders’ frequent charge that the party played favorites in the race.“

DNC chair Debra Wasserman Schultz has been implicated, and she is to resign. She has also been pulled as a keynote speaker at this week’s DNC Convention.

Even though I am neither a socialist, nor a Sanders supporter [ I’m with #Trump all the way ] it’s been amazing to watch Bernie build a national coalition which is almost large enough to rival Trump’s, putting to shame the actual paltry number of people who really support Hillary Clinton and plan to vote for her. When Hillary holds a rally and less than 500 people show up, that SHOULD be news in and of itself. It’s a telltale litmus test that she has no real groundswell of support.

But since we all know that @CNN and @MSNBC are mostly dedicated to getting her elected, while suppressing all support for Donald Trump, no one has bothered to report this important ACTUAL real news to the American people, who urgently need to know about it. By contrast, Bernie Sanders rallies have drawn crowds of young people 20,000 to 30,000 strong – literally hundreds of times the number of attendees that Hillary rallies draw. It got so bad by late last year and this winter news cameramen refused to pan the crowds at any Hillary rally – keeping their cameras squarely fixed on her as she spoke. That’s because there WERE NO CROWDS in attendance. Go looking online anywhere on the internet and see if you can locate photos of Hillary Clinton speaking to more than a few hundred people. You won’t find them because they do not exist. Fascinating fact, huh?

But you would never have known any of this to read excerpts from several DNC staff emails. One staffer stated in an email, which was included in the DNC Wikileaks dump:

“This story is silly. Bernie Sanders will never be president.” – DNC staff email excerpt from the Wikileaks dump

So, just how bad is it? The Wikileaks dump is a jaw-dropper. Many many very ugly truths were brought to light, including animal abuse to raise money for DNC coffers, homophobia, and more. Follow the links below. Full list courtesy of The Gateway Pundit website:

“The hacked emails revealed the DNC’s hatred for Bernie Sanders and his movement. The documents reveal the party’s hidden ties with the liberal media. The emails reveal the heights of dishonesty of the party infrastructure.

Here’s a list of a few of the most shocking emails released by Wikileaks.

The list was compiled thanks to the work of Reddit Bernie Sander supporters and Donald Trump supporters:

Below are several screenshots of some DNC email segments. One phrase that stood out in the first image was “planted the story” – confirming what news bloggers like me have long held, that media outlets “pepper” their internet news sites and news broadcasts with certain types of stories when they want to BEND public opinion and perception in a certain way. The phrase “planted the story” confirms this fact.

Bernie’s personal religious beliefs were also discussed:

So one can imagine, as rabid as Bernie’s coalition is, that they have now taken to the streets of Philadelphia in numbers. It’s a motley crew of #BLM protestors, #SEIU employees, #GREENParty people, mom and pop uber-liberals, college students, college drop-outs, PINK party women and girls, neo-Black Panthers and just about every other non-conservative and very angry liberal political group who wants to take over the country and create a full fledged socialist revolution which would make Fidel Castro proud. Here are some photos from the front lines:

Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., march during a protest in downtown on Sunday, July 24, 2016, in Philadelphia. The Democratic National Convention starts Monday in Philadelphia.