Wikileaks Document Dump Exposes “Dark and Disturbing” Relationship Between Corrupt TV News Media and Democratic National Committee

So, just how bad is it? The Wikileaks #DNC document dump is a jaw-dropper. Many very ugly truths are now on display – most troubling, the use & misuse of “TV & digital news media” broadcasting as an overt social engineering and propaganda dissemination arm for the Bilderberg Cabal’s Uberliberal globalist agenda.

Of course this routine tinkering with what we formerly referred to as ‘news’ is something which we’ve long suspected, but could not actually prove – until now. How many times have you experienced that awful “deep gut check” moment, when you surf the news channels in the evening, [ trying to actually find NEWS rather than opposing screaming heads] and hear the exact same words and phrases being spoken on at least 5-6 news outlets within the same evening – usually within the same time period of 1-3 hours. TV anchors are mouthing not a similar phrase, but often the EXACT same phrase.

The time period for broadcasting the intended PSY OP [ TV media psychological operation ] for the OP to be fully successful – is usually at least 3-5 days in a given ‘news’ cycle. For longer, more complex opinion-changing ‘OPs’ the same themed style or tone of news broadcasting will be introduced on all major networks, then “normalized” over time by repeatedly broadcasting the same types of stories again and again, making it appear that this is [wait for it ] THE NEW NORMAL, or “norm.”

It’s the very same thing that spy orgs do when they brainwash an individual: they subject the poor soul whom they intend to “break” with hammered repetition of the same words and phrases nonstop over an extended period of time.

News outlets recently put on a “textbook display” of this classic Pavlovian social engineering tactic, which is also a mainstay of Madison Avenue advertising techniques: you just keep repeating the same phrase over and over again, every hour, every day, for days on end, on every news network, until the American viewing public has reached a psychological ‘absorption and saturation point‘ that tilts toward intellectual acceptance of the repeated phrase as a fact, whether it bears any remote resemblance to the truth – or not. This is how American advertising agencies make you buy cars, candy bars, burgers and laundry soap, whether you should actually make those purchases – or not. They verbally hammer you to death. Well, now we know, beyond all shadow of doubt, they do this with voting too. Many TV viewers suspected it for decades, but now we KNOW it’s true.

#BigBilderbergMedia Furiously Working Their “Elect Hillary” Agenda

The establishment cabal, instructed by the UN / Bilderberg Agenda, intends to MAKE America vote for Hillary Clinton this year. Whether we want to – or not. She’s the ‘official’ Bilderberg choice. And they are going to to hammer it home until the collective psyche of the American people, especially the vulnerable and highly “programmable” young, begins to warp, bend and twist in the direction they want it to.

The day after the GOP convention every news network was broadcasting outlet was using the EXACT same words and phrases about Donald Trump’s blunt and truthful assessment of the current American landscape which he laid out in his acceptance speech as GOP nominee: “Dark and disturbing” or “darkly pessimistic“. You could believe this might have been a legitimate press reaction if you had heard a small handful of broadcasters use those phrases. But this was nothing less than an ARMY of media men and women parroting the same exact material. It became so comical, I had to wonder: “Is anyone else seeing what I am seeing?”

It was as if the Bilderberg script had gone out that morning and the official verbal paintbrush was “dark and disturbing.” If any Bilderberg ‘journalist’ [ I now use the term loosely] wanted to use a different phrase, it was permissible to say “darkly pessimistic” instead. But the reporting had to have the word DARK or DARKLY in it.

What had actually happened last Thursday evening at the GOP convention is that career businessman Donald Trump had delivered a speech to his base which describes EXACTLY what we all have been observing and documenting for at least the last eight years of the Obama presidency, possibly longer: that our society is on the verge of violently falling apart due to the complex toxic mix of incendiary half-truth news reporting which either ignores or omits the high crimes of career politicians, refusing to report stories which differ from the “official agenda” along with routinely inciting young people to act out in their own communities, not to mention that we now have a sitting president who endorses this kind of blatant social engineering via “TV newscast” by his own words and actions. The White House will pressure dissenting journalists and reporters until they either fall in line, or resign in despair. This is well documented by the video report at the start of this post.

A few years back a prominent CNN TV news reporter was fired when she brought to light similar accusations about the CNN news network: the “faking” of news stories, network execs handing out scripts which were, more or less, specific directives from the Obama White House, requiring that certain kinds of stories be “pushed” or promoted, while others were to be “pulled”or taken off the air, as they would present facts at odds with the official “agenda.”

It will take some time to watch these videos, but if you care about the truth and the suffering people of the world, vs the UN Bilderberg NWO Oligarchy which is fully propped up and held in place by their spiderweb of fake media outlets, watch these:

And now we have specific credible evidence that the DNC did the VERY same thing. Very damning, many of the leaked DNC emails show the explicit relationship between the Democratic National Committee and TV news media reporting, specifically MSNBC and CNN. Evidence is on display which proves what many Americans have suspected for decades: that our news media is not “ours” at all, but works in tandem with the goals and agenda of both the White House and the Democratic Party, peppering their daily news broadcasts with stories “favorable” toward their agenda, also “pulling” story lines and facts from airing which might cast an unfavorable shadow over the Bilderberg / Rothschild UN borderless globalist agenda. This awful Orwellian misuse / abuse of news reporting via TV and digital media is on display this national election year as never before!

Follow the links below. Full list published courtesy of The Gateway Pundit conservative news website:

“The hacked emails revealed the DNC’s hatred for Bernie Sanders and his movement. The documents reveal the party’s hidden ties with the liberal media. The emails reveal the heights of dishonesty of the party infrastructure.

Here’s a list of a few of the most shocking emails released by Wikileaks.

The list was compiled thanks to the work of Reddit Bernie Sander supporters and Donald Trump supporters:

Hat Tip Steve A.

DNC requesting a pull an MSNBC commentary segment.

https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/6107

DNC controlling the narrative with time released stories.

https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/12450

DNC conspiring to create false Trump information and release with Reuters.

https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/7102

DNC Hillary supporters infiltrated Sanders campaign.

https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/4776

DNC members complaining to #Morning Joe producers about his mention of a “rigged system.”

https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/8806

DNC discussing their relationship with NBC/MSNBC/CNN and how to get better treatment.

https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/13762

Super PAC paying young voters to push back online Sanders supporters. Paid shills.

https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/8351

But Wait. It Gets Worse.

The operative phrase in the jpeg image below is “they didn’t send it to us before planting the story.”

Below are several screenshots of some DNC email segments. One phrase that stood out in the first image was “planting the story” – confirming what news bloggers and citizen journalists have long pointed out, that media outlets “pepper” their internet news sites and TV news broadcasts with certain types of stories when they want to push to BEND or alter public opinion and perception in a certain way. The phrase “planting the story” confirms this fact. Again, thank you Wikileaks. You have my job of re-educating the American people as to what is actually going on in network “news” broadcasting a little bit easier today.

I attribute the very public deterioration of race relations in the United States within the past eight years to precisely this type of intentionally manipulated socially engineered “twisted half-truth news” reporting.

Beginning with Trayvon Martin’s shooting death in Florida a few years back, after he had pounced on and assaulted George Zimmerman, the “story line” of these events was exaggerated by news networks with specific intent, thus instigating a slow specific slide toward complete distortion and / or omission of the facts. The problematic criminal backgrounds of many of the young black men who have ended up dead due to their own actions has been completely suppressed in most TV news reporting. The “racist cops” story line by contrast, has been pushed pushed emblazoned underlined and pushed again – for years, until it has now cascaded into Ferguson, Baltimore, “Black Lives Matter” [ funded by George Soros ] culminating in the murder of innocent policemen in Dallas just a few weeks ago. The madness of lies being broadcast as news is yielding a miserably violent horrific fruit. It has to be stopped. The news networks which routinely use race-baiting themes in their coverage and reporting have to be held to account.

Conspicuous in all of this has been the UTTER refusal of the fake news media to go into the gang infested crime ridden deathly awful criminal bowels of Chicago and report the truth to the American people – that “black on black” murder, violent crime, rape, robbery and heroin dealing is a MUCH more serious problem in America than “blacks vs cops” or “blacks vs whites.”

The Bilderberg TV Media Cabal wants society in America to crumble to pieces, so that they can bring us “their version” of law and order: total loss of privacy, personal civil liberties and never-ending borderless martial law.

That’s what this endless sea of fake “scripted” news being crammed down our throats is really is ALL about.

