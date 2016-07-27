TV Spokesperson “Coronates” Hillary Clinton President as CBS Signs Off After Second Evening of DNC Convention in Philly

This evening I watched the #DNCConvention to hear Bill Clinton’s speech on his wife. Not a liberal, not a democrat, not a #Clinton fan, but I most always monitor news media, because I report on what happens there. I was watching coverage on CBS. Apparently CBS had “borrowed” Savannah Guthrie from #NBC to help cover the the second night of the DNC convention, as she was one of the three ‘convention floor’ anchors who were on site. Scott Pelley was one of the others, and the third anchor I did not recognize.

As the convention closed out, I caught a doozie of a “live TV Psy-Op” right as it left lady anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mouth. They were commenting on the convention right before the show ended and the phrase was spoken by ms. Guthrie regarding Hillary’s candidacy: such and such … “that finally there is a woman president” .

In essence, the #CBS anchor verbally at that moment ‘anointed’ or ‘coronated’ Ms. Clinton as president by her comment, even though the national presidential election is still months away. Absolutely infuriating.

These kinds of TV anchor faux-pas’ are NOT accidental. They are spoken with intent. After tweeting this outrage to my own following, I went to the CBS news website and wrote them about it. If even 1/4 of the nation who watches TV, and NOTICES these outrageous aggressive lies and false statements intended to ‘program’ the TV viewing audience into accepting their pre-anointed Bilderberg choices would write in and tell the networks “We see what you are doing” along with “We won’t watch you anymore” – it would have to end at some point. Television shows have to have viewers, ratings to remain relevant and stay on the air. It’s all in our hands folks. We can put a stop to this by just NOT watching their little game-shows anymore.

If #CBS TV viewership fell suddenly, and kept dropping like a ROCK it would make an impact. Help me out here. When you see something – SAY something about the lies and OPS they run on TV, disguised as news and commentary.

Here’s the letter:

7.26.16

Good evening,

Tonight as your evening convention anchors signed off from the DNC convention, your lady anchor wearing the pink dress [which matched Hillary’s] made this s tunning and utterly false comment:

“that finally there is a woman president.”

I’m here to inform you [ as you well know already ] that this was not a mere verbal “slip-up” by the anchor, but an intentional effort to aggressively mentally suggest to the entire American TV viewing audience that Hillary Clinton has already been ‘anointed’ president by your ‘NWO’ corporate owned and Bilderberg controlled news network.

I am 60 years old. I have an IQ of 162. I have been monitoring and reporting on the not-so subtle “psychological operations” that your network deploys, disguised as either ‘news’ or ‘commentary’ for many many years. But never have I witnessed a moment so overt, wanton, reckless and representing such absolute HUBRIS as allowing the anchor to mouthe such a statement, in effect informing the American people that voting will not be required, as you, CBS, have already “coronated Hillary Clinton as the next president. You may as well have just told the American public that the elections have been cancelled.

There IS a God and He is watching. This wicked on-air TV broadcast propaganda that you and other media outlets participate in will not go on forever. I fully expect to hear a public retraction of this anchor’s outrageous comment and it better happen within the next 24 hours. I have already dedicated my life in retirement to exposing the lies, fraud, fake news, non-news, half-baked news and overt Psy-Ops you anchors instigate while we are all home, watching, innocently expecting to have some news reported to us.

This is not the nation of Turkey – at least not yet. Truth in journalism, truthful statements, accuracy in making commentary – all of these things matter. They day they cease to matter is the day you all go off the air.

Please have your news people “review the tape” as they say [ although it is now all digital ], find her evil little false comment, and apologize to the American people. You may think that you all get away with your outrageous liberal bias – even going so far as to pre-elect presidential candidates. But you are not getting away with this one.

I’m female, college educated with a Master’s, I’m GAY and I am an independent voter. I don’t fit any of your molds. Set this record straight. And do it as soon as possible. I’m not just offended with you. I am outraged. I’ve watched CBS News for more than 40 years. I deserve better than this. Fix it.

C Blue

Oregon

Update 7.27.2016

A person in my Twitter Follows suggested #CBS may actually be legally covered and allowed to do this sort of thing, [have one of their TV anchors “proclaim” Hillary Clinton president months before any actual voting takes place] as it is most likely covered under the recently updated Smith-Mundt Act. The act allows for domestic deployment of “peacetime propaganda” on American television networks. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smith%E2%80%93Mundt_Act. Knowing this does not make me feel one bit better about it. It only makes me more furious.

In this case, the domestic ‘TV propaganda’ which was disseminated was the highly inaccurate but aggressive statement, made on the air, that “…we finally have a woman president” – when the actual presidential election is still months away.

