In 2007 Tim Kaine Appointed Muslim Brotherhood Member and HAMAS Supporter Esam Omeish to Virginia’s Immigration Commission

As you read the article linked and citation below you need to keep in mind Virginia’s close physical proximity to Washington DC. There are clear implications here for those of us who have military minds. Consider the implications, the possibilities, and everything which could very suddenly go very wrong if Esam Omeish had allowed someone to come into Virginia who had deadly intent. It’s a very short drive to Washington DC from anywhere in Virginia. You can call me any name you’d like, but if our own military men and women, and our state governors aren’t thinking like this, then we are done for.

The Jihadists who want to destroy America ARE THINKING LIKE THIS. And there are thousands of them in the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. Time Kaine is utterly unfit to serve as Vice President of our country. The “radical” Muslim infiltration of our government has gone far enough and needs to be ROLLED BACK just as soon as Trump takes office.

Cited:

Breitbart News reported that in 2007, Kaine, then-governor of Virginia, appointed Muslim American Society President Esam Omeish, supporter of the terrorist group Hamas, to the state’s Immigration Commission. At least one Muslim organization against Islamism, the American Islamic Forum for Democracy, criticized Kaine’s decision.

