Yes. Every Week in 2016 DOES Get a Little More Orwellian. But Some of the Responses to the Orwellian-ism Are Actually ‘Signs of Intelligent Life.’ And Thank God for Those.

August 9th 2016

Most days I’m intermittently outraged, aghast, most definitely amused [ and simultaneously horrified ] by what I see unfolding, both in America [ land that I love ] and in the greater world at large.

This evening I stumbled onto a few videos where other “truth reportersvoice some of their own reactions and responses to the rapidly deteriorating situation in which we all find ourselves, as our beloved but very troubled ‘little blue watery world’ aka Earth, whirls around the sun.

The only thing which remains certain, stable, and more or less CONSTANT: is GOD, and the prehistoric orbits of local planets. Everything else is now up for grabs – including the collective sanity, reasoning power, and fundamental root level intelligence of the human race. Enjoy.

But they also produce little videos like this one [below]. And for that, these kids are absolutely my total HEROES.

Tags: 2016 social commentary, the state of the world, internet life, politics, Bilderberg media matrix, social engineering, TV psy ops, the idiocracy, American society, collapse of human intelligence 2016, signs of intelligent life in human society 2016

